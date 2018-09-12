Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus to stand trial for sexual assault charges

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is going to trial on two sexual assault charges.

A motion from Cehpus’ attorneys to dismiss a second-degree sexual assault charge has been denied. Cephus must now stand trial on the two sexual assault charges, including a third-degree charge, for an encounter with two women this past spring. The second-degree charge carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two intoxicated women in his apartment while fellow Badgers wideout Danny Davis III took at least one photo. The two women said they met Cephus at a local bar and ended up back at his apartment. Both women were heavily intoxicated with one saying she was “going in and out of consciousness,” while the other states she didn’t remember how she got home.

Cephus has maintained that the intercourse was consensual. “I know the truth, they know the truth,” Cephus told reporters after his hearing. “I look forward to clearing my name and fighting for who I am.”

Cephus’ attorneys were attempting to dismiss the second-degree sexual assault charge by claiming that the women weren’t as intoxicated as they claimed. The counsel alleged that surveillance camera footage and text messages showed non-threatened behavior. However, Madison police detective Julie Johnson testified that the alleged victim said she did not give consent.

Cephus and Davis were suspended by the Badgers with the case unfolding. However, Davis has since been reinstated and was not charged with a crime.