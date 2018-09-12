Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 12, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – More Drier And Warmer Weather Ahead Of Florence !



Partly cloudy and dry weather will continue through the morning. We’ll start this Wednesday in the upper 60’s with some patchy morning fog possible.

Expect partly cloudy and warmer weather for Wednesday afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs will reach the upper 80’s. Partly cloudy and a little more on the muggy side Wednesday night with lows around 70.

Thursday and Friday look to be mainly dry and hot – and humid – with some sunshine and highs around 90.

We will be keeping an eye on Major Hurricane Florence as she approaches the Carolina coast by late Thursday night or Friday morning. That may or may not play a part in our weather for the end of this weekend. Right now Florence will stay to our away from us through Saturday. After that, there is some uncertainty as some rain may push in late in the forecast period.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:21am & 7:52pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 85 & 63