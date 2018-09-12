Vols Want More Pressure on the Quarterback

The Vols defense did not allow a touchdown Saturday against ETSU, and they even scored on a pick six. But that doesn’t mean head coach Jeremy Pruitt was smiling afterwards. Pruitt is still concerned with the Vols ability to pressure the quarterback. They got only one sack against the Bucs on Saturday, and they have just three sacks this season in two games. While the sacks might be low, the Vols defense recorded nine tackles for a loss against ETSU, so they’re at least getting heat in the backfield.

Said Pruitt:”One thing that I’ve noticed that we’ve got to improve on is in the last two games is how many times have we had a defender that’s from here to this bottle from the quarterback, and he don’t get him on the ground. So when we get this close, we need to be getting them on the ground.”

Said defensive end Kyle Phillips:”First two games I think we’ve done a much better job of stopping the run overall. I think if we continue that moving forward down the line, we are going to be a great defense.”