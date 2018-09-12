USA vs. Mexico score, recap: USMNT's Tyler Adams scores first international goal to beat El Tri

The U.S. men’s national team beat its rival Mexico on Tuesday in Nashville in a friendly as both nations used young squads. It was a Tyler Adams second-half goal that gave the Americans the victory over their rival, who they failed to beat in the last round of World Cup qualifying. The first half didn’t offer much, but things quickly got going in the second half.

Matt Miazga got into it with Diego Lainez after a good challenge from the American, and he went on to mock his rival’s height in a heated yet comical moment:

Soon after that incident, Angel Zaldivar picked up a direct red card for this tackle on Wil Trapp. He kind of slipped, but it was a dangerous tackle that could have really ended badly for Trapp:

With some nice build up thanks to Kellyn Acosta leading the way, Adams found the ball in the heart of the box to net the winner with a fine touch:

It’s a great win for the U.S. They get a nice win over its rival and create some really positive vibes in the process. Neither team was near its full strength of players with guys like Christian Pulisic, Jozy Altidore, Andres Guardado and Carlos Vela missing, but anytime you can beat your rival, it’s a good thing.

The U.S. continues playing friendlies next month against Colombia and Peru.

