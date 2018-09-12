Tough Mudder is seeking out a Chief Obstacle Tester who isn't afraid to get filthy

If you haven’t heard about Tough Mudder by now, then you’re missing out. It’s an obstacle course race that tests the grit and determination of all of its contestants, and only the toughest can get through it. And now Tough Mudder is offering the ultimate opportunity for those who like to get dirty. If you think you have what it takes, you can apply to be a Chief Obstacle Tester for a day in Atlanta, Ga. for some of the newly-constructed obstacles.

There are a few different types of Tough Mudder runs. The most common is the 5K, which is three miles with 10 obstacles. Then there’s the half, which is five miles and 13 obstacles. Finally, there’s the full, which is 10 miles with 20 or more obstacles. Finally, there’s the mini: one mile with eight or more obstacles.

There are also races of one mile, 10 miles, eight hours or 24 hours. All of this to say, it’s super intense.

The one-day contract position allows the Chief Obstacle Tester to beta test the obstacles that will appear on upcoming courses. Testers will go through some of the obstacles and put together feedback reports while suggesting improvements that can be made on the obstacles. Ultimately, 10 new and updated obstacles will be revealed Nov. 8.

To give an idea of what you’re be getting into, here’s the application. One of the requirements is “A Jason Bourne-like attitude to problem solving.” “Microsoft Office/Excel Skills” didn’t make the cut.

This could be you! Tough Mudder

Prospective applicants have until Sep. 25 to do so. You also must submit a 30-60 second video and fill out the entry form in the application above. It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it.