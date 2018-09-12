Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota Expected to Face Houston After Suffering Elbow Injury

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota hurt his elbow Sunday against Miami and eventually had to leave the game. Mariota said he couldn’t feel his hand after the injury. But he looked okay at practice this afternoon, and it appears he will be ready to play Sunday against Houston. Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan however is still in the team’s concussion protocol.

Said Mariota:”I’m feeling pretty good. Uh. Kind of taking it one day at a time, but was able to go through practice today and felt pretty good.”

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”Taylor was not here. he came in. He saw Todd this morning. Sent him home. Told him to go rest and relax. So we haven’t ruled him out.”