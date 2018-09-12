'Thursday Night Football' odds: Expert who's 54-30 on totals picks Ravens vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens on “Thursday Night Football” to kick off Week 2. This AFC North battle begins at 8:20 p.m. ET and provides plenty of intrigue after both clubs started their seasons with impressive victories. The Ravens are one-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 44. Before you make any Ravens vs. Bengals picks, you’ll want to hear what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a national sportswriter who has covered seven Super Bowls, and he has an extreme gift for picking NFL over-unders. Tierney has been crushing the books on these picks for two-plus years now, going an astonishing 54-30 since the beginning of the 2016 season. Those who have followed his picks have seen massive returns.

- Advertisement -

In Week 1, he picked up where he left off last season, going 2-0 in his NFL total plays for SportsLine members. Tierney pounded the under in 49ers-Vikings even though the total closed at 46, at least two points higher than the opening number. This move suggested many handicappers expected something of a shootout. Instead, both teams earned their share of defensive stops and the under hit in Minnesota’s 24-16 victory, allowing Tierney to cash with almost a touchdown to spare.

Now, Tierney has analyzed every matchup, every trend and every angle for “Thursday Night Football” and locked in his strong over-under pick. He’s sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Tierney knows both teams showed plenty of offensive firepower in their season-opening victories Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco looked sharp while completing 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns in Baltimore’s 47-3 rout of the Bills. The scores in the passing game all came from Baltimore’s new weapons, as Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead all had touchdown catches.

The Bengals showed some firepower of their own in a 34-23 road win over the Colts. They used a 17-0 fourth quarter to complete a comeback from a 13-point deficit. Much-maligned quarterback Andy Dalton went 21 for 28 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to A.J. Green, who finished with 92 yards on six receptions. Running back Joe Mixon provided balance with 17 carries for 95 yards and a score.

But the impressive output from both clubs doesn’t necessarily mean their Thursday showdown is destined to go over the posted total.

The Bengals held the Colts to just seven second-half points and sealed the win by returning a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown to halt a potential game-winning drive by Andrew Luck. Meanwhile, the Ravens held Buffalo to 153 total yards while notching six sacks and forcing two turnovers.

Tierney has evaluated all of these circumstances and knows there’s a huge x-factor that ultimately determines whether Ravens-Bengals goes over or under. And he’s sharing it over at SportsLine.

So which side of the Ravens-Bengals total should you back on Thursday? And what x-factor sends the game over or under? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney’s huge over-under pick, all from the famed sportswriter riding a 54-30 streak on NFL totals.