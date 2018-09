In this episode: Jonah Keri barrels up with MLB.com writer Mike Petriello on the Astros’ mastery of spin rates; the A’s being early to the launch angle party; the Rays turning bullpen days into an art form; the advantage of early movers; why out-of-whack results in one-run games are so delightfully vexing; how well-informed beat writers can change the way teams make decisions, and much more!

