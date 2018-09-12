No practice for Aaron Rodgers but Vikings' Zimmer expects him to play: 'He walks on water'

We still do not yet officially know if Aaron Rodgers will suit up for the Green Bay Packers‘ Week 2 game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, however, is proceeding as if Rodgers will be on the field. The man makes miracles happen, so that’s what Zimmer is expecting.

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on if he’s preparing for Aaron Rodgers to start for #Packers: “Yeah. He walks on water so I’m sure he’s gonna play.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2018

Comparisons to Jesus notwithstanding, Rodgers did not practice with the Packers on Wednesday. Instead, he worked with the rehab group, according to Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who was sure to note that this did not constitute a “setback” for Rodgers. McCarthy also added that he doesn’t know if Rodgers will practice this week at all.

Naturally, #Packers HC Mike McCarthy is asked about the health/status of Aaron Rodgers: “Aaron Rodgers will work in the rehab group today.” “It’s not a setback. This is how it goes during the season – players are in different categories.” — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 12, 2018

Asked if it’s encouraging Rodgers at least can do rehab work, McCarthy says “absolutely”. But won’t say if Rodgers may practice at all this week. “We’ll see what tomorrow brings.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2018

Rodgers, of course, sustained a knee injury against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. It at first looked really bad, as Rodgers was on the ground in pain for a while and was eventually carted off and replaced by DeShone Kizer. Rodgers returned to the game after halftime, however, and led the Packers back from a 17-0 deficit to nab a 24-23 win.

He stated after the game that it would have taken “something really catastrophic injury-wise to keep me off the field in the second half.” His injury has not been described as catastrophic (or really described in much detail other than it being a knee injury), but it also has not been described as “an injury that will not keep him out for Week 2.”