NFL teams with new coaches went 0-7 in Week 1, but there's no need to panic just yet

With a new NFL head coach, there’s always a transition period. It involves getting the right personnel in place, implementing a new system and installing a coaching philosophy. With that in mind, teams with new coaches tend to get off to a rocky start. In Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season, however, teams with new coaches went a staggeringly bad 0-7.

That includes the Colts, the Titans, the Giants, the Cardinals, the Bears and, on Monday night, the Lions and Rams. It’s not the way that you want your team’s new era to start, but it could also be necessary growing pains.

On Wednesday’s “Off the Bench” podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell dive into the reasons behind the slow starts, but they agree that it isn’t time to panic yet. It’s a long season, and teams aren’t really in trouble until they’re 0-2. Most of these teams showed encouraging signs. With that being said, the Lions under Matt Patricia showed some serious red flags, particularly given the history of those who sprout from the Bill Belichick coaching tree, and Jon Gruden didn’t do himself any favors with the Raiders. Getting destroyed in every facet of the game like the Lions were by the Jets Monday night is worrisome, as is the breakdown the Raiders had against the Rams, but there’s time to bounce back for all of these teams.

