Moxy Hotel Coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A new hotel is coming to the southside.

Construction on the Moxy Hotel started in late 2017. You can see the progress its made on King Street. The hotel features 108 rooms and one bar.

This hotel is unique in that it will have Chattanooga flavor inside. It’s a way for the hotel to encourage people to get out and explore the city. Somethings you may see inside include art and designs that resembles the outdoors and history of the Scenic City.

“You’re also going to see anything from a lantern or a campfire for an outdoors look and some of the furniture that will be in the hotel, ” General Manager Dwayne Massengale says, “You’re going to see also on our patio area some reflections of Chattanooga Railroad.”

There are only seven Moxy Hotels in the United States.

The new hotel is slated to open in November of this year.