MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves open up season-best seven-game NL East lead

We’re halfway through the second week of September baseball, and today is another packed day of games. Keep up with all the MLB action here.

Wednesday’s scores

Braves win fifth straight game

Make it five consecutive wins for the Braves. They finished their three-game sweep of the Giants on Wednesday afternoon thanks to — of all things — a Tyler Flowers go-ahead run-scoring infield single in the ninth inning.

The resurgent Anibal Sanchez pitched well Wednesday, holding the Giants to one run in six innings despite walking more batters (five) than he struck out (four). Jonny Venters needed 13 pitches to record his second save of the year.

Combine five straight Braves wins with four straight Phillies losses and you get a season-high seven-game lead in the NL East for Atlanta. A seven-game lead with 16 games to play is mighty comfortable.

As for the Giants, they’ve now lost 11 straight games and fallen to 68-79 overall. It is the team’s longest losing streak since they moved to San Francisco in 1958. They last lost 11 straight games in 1951.

Snell takes a no-hit bid into seventh, earns 19th win

Blake Snell took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and got his MLB-leading 19th win, leading the Rays over the Cleveland Indians 3-1 Wednesday. The 25-year-old lost his bid when Jose Ramirez led off the seventh with his 38th home run of the season. Snell struck out nine and walked two in the seven innings. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 16 consecutive home starts, and his 1.24 ERA at home is the best in the majors.

Snell is also the first Rays pitcher ever to win seven straight starts. He owns a 1.32 ERA in that span with 58 strikeouts.

The Dodgers have done it! They have beaten the Reds

Everything went right (finally) for Los Angeles as they were able to beat Cincinnati for the first time all season. The Dodgers had been 0-6 against Cincinnati before finally defeating them Wednesday 8-1. Before the Dodgers’ victory, the Reds’ winning streak over Los Angeles was the longest winning streak against the Dodgers since the Big Red Machine days in 1976.

Yasmani Grandal and Justin Turner drove in three runs each while Joc Pederson had the Dodgers’ sole home run in the game.

No team has ever won the World Series without beating every team in their own league at least once during the regular season.

The win pulled the Dodgers within two games of the St. Louis Cardinals for the second National League wild card after the Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh, 4-3, Wednesday. The Dodgers open a four-game series in St. Louis on Thursday.

Bregman makes history, Springer makes game-saving catch

Alex Bregman cemented the greatest season by a third baseman in Astros history. The 24-year-old has reached 50 doubles, 100 RBI and 100 runs, becoming the first player in history to log the majority of his games at third base and record 50 doubles and 30 home runs in one season. Bregman is only the third player in Astros history to hit 50 doubles in a season. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio hit a franchise-record 56 in 1999 and 51 in 1998, and Lance Berkman hit 55 in 2001.

In the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game, George Springer made an incredible, full-extension diving catch to help preserve Houston’s lead.

The Astros swept a series at Comerica Park for the first time and they went 5-1 during this past road trip. Houston currently holds a 3 1/2-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

