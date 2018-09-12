MLB DFS: Matt Chapman and best picks for September 12 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have plenty of options on Wednesday evening with nine games on the main slate beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the major daily Fantasy sports sites holding multiple tournaments such as the $150,000 MLB Monster on FanDuel and the $200,000 Turn Two on DraftKings. Before entering these or any other MLB DFS tournaments on Wednesday, Sept. 12, check out the top MLB DFS picks and optimal lineups from Mike McClure. He’s a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, McClure called Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock “a top priority” for his matchup at Coors Field and rostered him at $4,100 on FanDuel. The result? Pollock exploded with three hits, two runs and a stolen base — returning almost 25 points on FanDuel and 6x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well the way to a profitable day.

For Wednesday’s slate, McClure is again going with Pollock at $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

Even though he’s under $5,000 on both sites, he brings plenty of power with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs this season in just 98 games played, so lock him in as a top MLB DFS value pick for his matchup at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Wednesday evening.

Another Wednesday MLB DFS pick McClure loves: Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Chapman (.280/22/60) is an affordable option who should be able to expose a matchup against the Orioles and struggling starter Andrew Cashner (4-14, 4.89 ERA).

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.