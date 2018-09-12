Update: Missing Bradley County woman found

UPDATE: A missing Bradley County woman has been found, and is safe with family.

(original story)

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a missing elderly resident.

75 year old Sara Ledford was last seen in the area of her home near Michigan Avenue.

She was walking, wearing a green turtleneck sweater with a Christmas tree.

She is 5 foot 1, with brown eyes.

If you know where she is, contact the Bradley County Sheriff Office at (423) 728-7311, or the 911 Center.