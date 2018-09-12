Investigators describe scene in Tyrone Murphy’s murder trial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A trial is underway for a Chattanooga man accused of stabbing a woman to death.

On the second day of Tyrone Murphy’s first degree murder trial, the jury heard from an investigator with the Chattanooga Police Department.

Murphy is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Ashley Cates to death at her Bailey Avenue apartment in June of 2017. An investigator went through all of the evidence that was collected.

He explained what they do when they arrive.

“We will do an initial walk through of the scene. We will identify the scene, lay down markers, we will video the scene, we will scan the scene with a light scanner on homicides and then we will collect evidence,” the investigator said.

Cates and Murphy lived in the same building. Jury members saw pictures of what was found in both of their apartments. Most of was very graphic.

“There were blood drops in Apartment D and then there were blood drops in Apartment B and there was a missing void in between, which was the hallway.”

Murphy is also charged with tampering with evidence. Police say there is a tool they used called Blue Star, which can show cleaned up blood.

“It is small capsules, mixed with distilled water and then you spray it to an area and it luminescence if there is suspected blood.”

Testimony will continue on Thursday.