Here's what LeBron James had to eat, drink and lick on 'Ellen' to raise money for his school

LeBron James had “one of the greatest moments” of his life this summer with the opening of his I Promise School, an elementary school serving at-risk youth in Akron. And now he’s earned some more money to help with funding.

Believe it or not, earning the money had nothing to do with him using his basketball skills.

- Advertisement -

Visiting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star was tasked with three dares — each of them worth a $10,000 donation to the I Promise School from Walmart. Alongside actor Channing Tatum, who co-stars with James in the upcoming animated kids movie “Smallfoot,” LeBron was challenged to eat, drink and lick some unexpected things in some unexpected ways.

The dares:

1.) Down a shot of tequila with no hands.

2.) While blindfolded, identify an item by licking it.

3.) Eat ice cream covered with Tabasco sauce.

It turns out James only needed to stomach two spoonfuls of the hot-sauce ice cream, and the item he had to lick was a harmless kiwi. That first-dare tequila shot, however, may have had his throat burning from the get-go.

“Listen, kids back home, LeBron loves you,” James said jokingly in between the dares. “I really do. I really do love you guys.”

Tatum had his own dares as well, and together, the two completed them all, earning a whopping $100,000 Walmart donation for the school, which is scheduled to expand to grades 1-8 by 2022.