Girl in critical condition after student stabs her in Detroit-area classroom

WARREN, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl is critically injured after being stabbed by another teenage girl inside a high school classroom in suburban Detroit, according to police. A 17-year-old girl at Fitzgerald High School stabbed the victim twice on Wednesday, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. Both are students, he said.

“The alleged attacker has been arrested and is in custody,” Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Fournier said in a statement on the district’s website.

- Advertisement -

Fournier said the school was placed on lockdown.

“Please note the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” she said.

Dwyer told CBS News the stabbing took place at 8:30 a.m. in a classroom and that the injured girl was taken to a hospital. He told The Detroit News she was listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing, Dwyer said.