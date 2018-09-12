Former Spurs assistant coach, two-time NBA champion Don Newman dies at 60

Don Newman, who won two NBA titles as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, has died at age 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

An assistant to Gregg Popovich from 2004-12, Newman was a part of championship teams in 2005 and 2007. He concluded his coaching career as a member of the Washington Wizards staff. More from the Express-News:

A New Orleans native, Newman began his professional sports career as a football player, playing for four teams in the Canadian Football League from 1981 to 1986, and spent time in NFL training camps with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets. He broke into the NBA in 1999 as an assistant under George Karl in Milwaukee, and also enjoyed a stint in New Jersey before joining the Spurs.

Former players and media posted kind words on Twitter following the news of Newman’s death:

Coaches equip people to be in touch with their best selves. Thank you Coach Don Newman for being one of those that embraced this side of coaching and the example you were as a man, a husband and a father to so many. — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) September 12, 2018

Heart broken over the loss of one terrific guy – Don Newman. Always seem to have a smile on his face and a positive word. He treated me like I was his best friend. He will be greatly missed. Condolences to family and friends. https://t.co/0sXNC1fqdZ — Bill Land (@BillLand) September 12, 2018

RIP Don Newman, my coach as a rookie! Great man and father!!! — Jason Hart (@JHart_1825) September 12, 2018

Saddened to hear that former @NBA Bucks,Spurs,Wizards coach Don Newman has gone to be with the Lord.🙏🏾”Coach New” always had a funny story for me on the court before games. Going to miss him. R.I.P🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/lTWiQeW7Dt — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 12, 2018

According to the Express-News, funeral services for Newman are pending.