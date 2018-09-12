Florence evacuees can stay at Georgia parks for free

RISING FAWN, Ga. (WDEF) – Georgia state parks have opened their doors for Hurricane Florence evacuees to come and stay free of charge.

“We’re not gonna turn anyone away. They just need to come up here. Let us know that they’re an evacuee, we’ll work with them to get set up,” Joseph Hughes said.

Hughes is the Assistant Manager of Cloudland Canyon State Park.

He said while the park is the approaching peak season their cottages, group shelter, lodge, and electric campsites are all booked up, but they are allowing evacuees to dry camp.

Dry camping is not typically allowed at the park.

“Dry camping is where you can set up in designated areas such as our day use where you can set up your tents, your campers, or stay in your vehicle, but dry camping consists of not having water or electricity available right at your site, wherever you set up,” Hughes said.

The park is the furthest away from the coast in the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon the park did not have any evacuees, but Hughes said expects there will be some this weekend as Hurricane Florence encroaches on the coast.