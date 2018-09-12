Fantasy Football Week 2 Lineup Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player’s name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn’t listed, don’t start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you’re on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Ravens at Bengals

Joe Flacco (5.6) Andy Dalton (5.2) Alex Collins (7.1) Joe Mixon (9.1) Javorius Allen (4.4) A.J. Green (8.3) Michael Crabtree (6.7) John Ross (4.4) John Brown (4.5) Tyler Boyd (2.1) Willie Snead (2.2) Tyler Eifert (5.8) Ravens DST (7.5) Bengals DST (5.1)

Panthers at Falcons

Cam Newton (6.8) Matt Ryan (6.4) Christian McCaffrey (9.5) Devonta Freeman (7.0) C.J. Anderson (4.7) Tevin Coleman (5.8) Devin Funchess (6.0) Julio Jones (9.5) Ian Thomas (4.8) Mohamed Sanu (3.3) Panthers DST (4.7) Calvin Ridley (2.8) Austin Hooper (3.4) Falcons DST (5.3)

Colts at Redskins

Andrew Luck (8.8) Alex Smith (7.1) Jordan Wilkins (4.6) Adrian Peterson (7.8) Nyheim Hines (4.8) Chris Thompson (6.8) T.Y. Hilton (8.5) Jamison Crowder (5.2) Ryan Grant (4.2) Josh Doctson (3.6) Eric Ebron (7.2) Paul Richardson (3.4) Jack Doyle (7.4) Jordan Reed (7.6) Colts DST (2.3) Redskins DST (4.9)

Texans at Titans

Deshaun Watson (8.1) Blaine Gabbert (3.2) Lamar Miller (7.6) Dion Lewis (8.1) Alfred Blue Derrick Henry (6.0) DeAndre Hopkins (9.2) Corey Davis (6.1) Bruce Ellington (3.9) Rishard Matthews (2.4) Ryan Griffin (3.6) Jonnu Smith (4.0) Texans DST (8.9) Titans DST (4.5)

Eagles at Buccaneers

Nick Foles (5.4) Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.8) Jay Ajayi (7.3) Peyton Barber (5.9) Darren Sproles (4.3) Mike Evans (9.0) Nelson Agholor (7.5) Chris Godwin (6.3) Mike Wallace (3.5) Adam Humphries (4.0) Zach Ertz (8.5) O.J. Howard (5.0) Eagles DST (5.5) Cameron Brate (4.2) Buccaneers DST (3.9)

Chiefs at Steelers

Patrick Mahomes (8.2) Ben Roethlisberger (9.0) Kareem Hunt (8.3) James Conner (9.2) Spencer Ware Antonio Brown (9.8) Tyreek Hill (9.3) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.4) Sammy Watkins (3.7) Jesse James (4.6) Travis Kelce (8.0) Steelers DST (4.3) Chiefs DST (1.5)

Dolphins at Jets

Ryan Tannehill (5.1) Sam Darnold (4.6) Kenyan Drake (8.2) Isaiah Crowell (6.2) Frank Gore (4.0) Bilal Powell (5.7) Kenny Stills (7.3) Robby Anderson (5.8) Danny Amendola (4.7) Quincy Enunwa (6.4) Jakeem Grant (2.7) Jets DST (5.9) Dolphins DST (5.7)

Chargers at Bills

Philip Rivers (9.2) Josh Allen (3.6) Melvin Gordon (9.7) LeSean McCoy (7.5) Austin Ekeler (6.6) Kelvin Benjamin (3.8) Keenan Allen (9.4) Zay Jones (2.0) Mike Williams (5.6) Charles Clay (3.8) Tyrell Williams (3.0) Bills DST (3.5) Antonio Gates (5.2) Chargers DST (8.7)

Vikings at Packers

Kirk Cousins (7.5) Aaron Rodgers (7.3) Dalvin Cook (8.5) Jamaal Williams (4.2) Latavius Murray (4.1) Ty Montgomery (5.0) Stefon Diggs (8.8) Davante Adams (7.4) Adam Thielen (8.1) Randall Cobb (6.2) Kyle Rudolph (6.4) Geronimo Allison (4.6) Vikings DST (7.1) Jimmy Graham (6.5) Packers DST (3.3)

Browns at Saints

Tyrod Taylor (6.2) Drew Brees (9.3) Carlos Hyde (6.5) Alvin Kamara (9.9) Duke Johnson (5.2) Michael Thomas (9.6) Jarvis Landry (9.1) Ted Ginn (3.1) Josh Gordon (7.1) Benjamin Watson (5.4) David Njoku (6.6) Saints DST (7.4) Browns DST (1.7)

Lions at 49ers

Matthew Stafford (6.6) Jimmy Garoppolo (8.0) Kerryon Johnson (5.3) Alfred Morris (7.2) Theo Riddick (5.1) Matt Breida (6.3) Golden Tate (8.0) Marquise Goodwin (7.2) Marvin Jones (6.8) Pierre Garcon (4.9) Kenny Golladay (5.1) Dante Pettis (2.9) Lions DST (2.9) Trent Taylor (2.6) George Kittle (7.5) 49ers DST (6.1)

Cardinals at Rams

Sam Bradford (4.2) Jared Goff (7.0) David Johnson (9.6) Todd Gurley (9.8) Larry Fitzgerald (8.7) Cooper Kupp (7.0) Ricky Seals-Jones (3.3) Brandin Cooks (6.9) Cardinals DST (3.1) Robert Woods (4.8) Rams DST (9.1)

Patriots at Jaguars

Tom Brady (8.6) Blake Bortles (4.8) Rex Burkhead (6.9) T.J. Yeldon (7.4) James White (6.4) Keelan Cole (5.4) Chris Hogan (6.6) Dede Westbrook (4.1) Phillip Dorsett (4.3) Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5.6) Rob Gronkowski (8.9) Jaguars DST (7.0) Patriots DST (6.7)

Raiders at Broncos

Derek Carr (3.8) Case Keenum (6.0) Marshawn Lynch (5.6) Royce Freeman (6.7) Jalen Richard (4.9) Phillip Lindsay (5.5) Amari Cooper (5.7) Devontae Booker Jordy Nelson (3.2) Emmanuel Sanders (8.2) Jared Cook (7.1) Demaryius Thomas (7.8) Raiders DST (2.6) Courtland Sutton (2.5) Broncos DST (8.5)

Giants at Cowboys

Eli Manning (5.0) Dak Prescott (4.0) Saquon Barkley (9.4) Ezekiel Elliott (9.3) Odell Beckham (9.7) Cole Beasley (5.5) Sterling Shepard (5.9) Allen Hurns (2.3) Evan Engram (6.0) Cowboys DST (4.1) Giants DST (3.7)

Seahawks at Bears