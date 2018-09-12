Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from expert on 7-0 run

The impending arrival of Hurricane Florence has wreaked havoc on the Week 3 college football schedule, and one result is a time change for Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell, a pair of schools in the path of the storm. These teams will now play on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET at Campbell’s home instead of Coastal Carolina’s stadium. Sportsbooks view this game as completely even, making it a pick’em in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell odds. Before you make any Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell picks, you’ll want to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter and handicapper has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has helped him to a blistering 7-0 start on his college football picks in 2018, nailing selections involving huge programs such as Oklahoma all the way down to lesser-known teams such as Miami (Ohio) and Middle Tennessee.

Tierney has taken the venue change into account. This game was originally scheduled for Saturday at Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina. But with the storm set for landfall Thursday night or Friday morning, it will now take place at Campbell, which is located in Buies Creek, North Carolina, a far more inland location.

Getting a home game against an FBS program should be a huge boost for Campbell, an FCS program off to a 2-0 start this year with wins over Chowan and Georgetown.

But even in adverse circumstances, Coastal Carolina, a member of the Sun Belt, will have a chance to go on the road and get the win. The Chanticleers fell 49-15 to South Carolina in the season-opener, but bounced back with a 47-24 victory over UAB in Week 2. Even with the blowout loss on their résumé, they’ve faced a significantly higher level of competition, and that could give them the edge Wednesday.

