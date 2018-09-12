Buccaneers are incredibly banged up heading into Week 2 vs. Super Bowl champs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a terrific start to the season, shocking the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome with a 48-40 win. And that was where the good news stopped for the Bucs. They came out of that game with a whole bunch of injury issues that look like they will affect the team not just in Week 2 against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, but over the rest of the season.
Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves is going on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, and he will miss the rest of the season.
DeSean Jackson suffered a shoulder injury during the game, and is also in the concussion protocol. His availability for the Eagles game is in question.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul suffered a knee injury, and he told reporters on Wednesday that his knee is “jacked up” and he does not know if he’ll play this weekend.
In addition to that trio, cornerback Brent Grimes is dealing with a groin injury and may not be ready to return. And of course, starting quarterback Jameis Winston is still suspended (though that may be a good thing for Tampa). It’s difficult for a season-opening win to seem like a worse omen for a team’s season than this one, but at least the Bucs get to be 1-0 for a few more days. And if the offense plays all year like it did against New Orleans, they’ll continue to rack up wins anyway.