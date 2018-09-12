Apple iPhone Event: Steve Nash showed up to promote his Homecourt basketball training app

Here I was, watching Apple’s “special event,” in which executives get on stage to announce new products and their technical specifications to an unreasonable amount of applause, and a familiar face appeared: Steve Nash.

Yes, just days after celebrating his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the former Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks star got to work promoting his app. Nash — along with the likes of Mark Cuban, Jeremy Lin and Sam Hinkie, who wants to work with you — is an investor in HomeCourt, a basketball training app that allows you to record and track your shooting.

Nash sold the app as something he would have loved to have in his day in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Rohan Nadkarni:

“If you love basketball and want to be the best you can be, you want every advantage possible,” Nash told The Crossover. “When I saw the demo, it made me go back to when I was a player at any level, when I was starting out or even a pro, I would love to have had a simple application to give me this feedback. “There are times in your career where you can fool yourself into thinking everything is great, and you realize after a summer you’re not performing the way you should be. That’s how I relate it to my experience and how I would’ve used it.” … “I had nothing like this,” Nash said of his playing days. “I didn’t have any real perspective if my training was well thought out or imagined, or if I was really improving or refining my technique. Now you have a chance of getting closer to the truth.”

The idea is simple: Get a tripod for your phone, position it to record your individual workout and let the app come up with all sorts of data, like the angle and height of your release on every shot. As well as tracking your accuracy, you will get fancier stats and shot charts:

Shot charts! Apple

So … if you see someone setting up a tripod the next time you go to the gym to get shots up, blame Steve Nash.