Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 11, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Drier And Warmer Weather Ahead Of Florence !



Some leftover clouds, but drier and milder with some patchy fog developing this morning. Lows will fall between 64-68 and the mountains will be a little cooler.

- Advertisement -

Mostly cloudy skies continue into this Tuesday, but mainly dry and a little warmer, with highs in the low 80’s. Partly cloudy and mild again for Tuesday night with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

For tomorrow: Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday, with highs back in the upper 80’s. Mostly sunny and hot for Thursday and Friday with highs around 90 with only spotty afternoon showers and storms, mainly to the East.

We will be keeping an eye on Major Hurricane Florence approaching both North & South Carolina, as well as the entire Mid-Atlantic by this Thursday. That may or may not play a part in our weather for the end of this week and into the weekend. Right now Florence will stay to our West and Northwest. If that happens, we will stay mainly dry and hot through the weekend.

Related Article: Group fixes broken tail lights for free

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:18am & 7:54pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 86 & 65