UTEP Rolls Onto Rocky Top on 14 Game Losing Streak

The Vols host a UTEP team this weekend that has lost 14 games in-a-row.

Might be tempting for Tennessee to look ahead to next week’s showdown with Florida, but the Vols insist they’re focused squarely on the Miners.

Said linebacker Daniel Bituli:”Not necessarily worried about Florida right now. Worried about UTEP. They’re a good team. They have good talent. They have a quarterback that can challenge us too like focusing. Uh. We’re not really worried about Florida right now.”

Pruitt:”You know UTEP I look at them. To me I think they are very similar to us. This is Dana’s first year. You look at them. Offensively, when they’re going in the right direction and everybody is on the same page, they have an opportunity to have success, and when they don’t they haven’t.”

The Vols and Miners kick at noon at Neyland Stadium.