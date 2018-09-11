Trump marks 9/11 anniversary in Shanksville, Pennsylvania — live stream

On the 17th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, President Trump is marking the solemn occasion at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump will be joined Tuesday by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and families of those killed in the attack.

An open field in the rural area of Pennsylvania was the final resting place for passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 that September morning after three planes had already been flown into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Passengers and crew stormed the cockpit after realizing their plane was being used in the next attack. It crashed in the open area killing all on board.

A new monument added to the 2,200-acre memorial in honor of the heroes aboard that flight was dedicated on Sunday.