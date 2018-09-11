Tennessee groups prep for hurricane response

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Volunteer groups all across the Tennessee Valley are waiting to spring into action ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The local Salvation Army already has their volunteer corps together, but they are actively seeking out monetary donations to help after they deploy.

Lieutenant James Harvin said that money is the preferred way for people to give.

“When we have our feet on the ground in those disaster areas, monetary donations are the best because then we can assess what is definitely needed in that area,” said Harvin.

This is also because it is easier to transport than a large stockpile of goods, and using money to buy supplies helps recover the local economy.

While the hurricane is expected to displace hundreds of thousands of people, it also will have an impact on animals.

McKamey Animal Center is working to make sure those animals are taken care of.

The center is sending crews to empty out already full shelters in North Carolina so there is space in those shelters for displaced animals.

Executive Director Jamie McAloon says what McKamey really needs is people to help empty the Chattanooga shelter to make space for incoming pets.

“We’re hoping people will come in and consider fostering an animal, even if its just for 10 days; that going to give us the space to bring some of those Florence animals in.”

Other groups are mobilizing as well.

TVA plans to send 80 transmission technicians to support Duke Energy in restoring power to the Carolina’s.

The Red Cross of Chattanooga and their partners across East Tennessee and Kentucky are waiting to deploy shelters and assistance if need be as well.