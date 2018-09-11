Steve Yzerman steps down as general manager of Tampa Bay Lightning in stunning move

The hockey world got some shocking news on Tuesday afternoon when Steve Yzerman informed the Tampa Bay Lightning that he was stepping down from his post as general manager, according to multiple reports.

Yzerman will reportedly stay with the team as a senior advisor, while assistant general manager Julien Brisebois will be promoted to GM.

- Advertisement -

Yzerman has served as the club’s general manager (and VP) since 2010, becoming one of the most successful and well-respected executives in the league. The Lightning have reached the conference finals four times since Yzerman took over, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2015.

The details surrounding why exactly Yzerman is stepping down remain a mystery, though there’s no shortage of speculation already. Some are wondering whether Yzerman has his eyes on a job with the Detroit Red Wings, the team he spent his entire Hall of Fame playing career with from 1983-2006.

Regardless, this is a pretty stunning development in the hockey world given how well Yzerman has done in building a contender in Tampa. The Lightning are considered one of the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup this season.

In any case, the club will likely remain in good hands with Brisebois, who is considered to be one of the best secondary executives in the league. It was widely believed that he’d be in line for a general manager job soon — just not this soon, and not in Tampa.