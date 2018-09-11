Stanford RB Bryce Love out of Week 3 game vs. UC Davis after suffering undisclosed injury

Stanford running back Bryce Love, one of college football‘s biggest stars, will not suit up for the Cardinal this weekend against UC Davis, according to head coach David Shaw with an undisclosed injury (via ESPN).

Love rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown last weekend in a 17-3 win over USC but didn’t head out for the final minutes of the game. He struggled in the season-opening win over San Diego State, rushing for 29 yards on 18 carries.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound senior from Wake Forest, North Carolina, rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns last year en route to becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. With Love out this weekend, expect fellow senior Cameron Scarlett to get the majority of the carries against the Aggies.

Is Love’s injury alarming? That remains to be seen.

The lack of information about the specific issue and severity of the injury makes it impossible to determine the long-term impact for No. 9 Stanford, which could be holding out its star against an FCS team to keep him fresh for the critical Pac-12 North battle next week at Oregon.