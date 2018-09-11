Ravens vs. Bengals odds: 'Thursday Night Football' picks, predictions from expert who's 13-4 on Cincinnati games

Week 2 of the NFL season kicks off with a bitter divisional rivalry as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens on “Thursday Night Football” at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off opening-week wins. While the Bengals were rallying to knock off the Colts 34-23, the Ravens were crushing the Buffalo Bills 47-3. The winner of this contest will sit alone atop the AFC North standings. The game is a pick’em, meaning neither team is favored, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has ticked down from 44 to 43. Before you make your Ravens vs. Bengals picks, you need to see what R.J. White has to say.

White, one of SportsLine's most proficient NFL prognosticators, cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread.

He is focused on the NFL season right now and is on a remarkable 13-4 hot streak on against-the-spread picks involving the Bengals.

He has scrutinized Ravens vs. Bengals from every possible angle.

White knows Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is now in his 11th NFL season. While his stats sagged in 2017 after a strong 2016, he was solid against Buffalo on Sunday. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 236 yards and three scores. He will likely face a more defensive-minded foe than the Bills on Thursday. While the Bengals allowed 380 yards to the Colts, they outscored them 17-0 in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind win.

Impressively, three new Baltimore receivers each found pay-dirt in Sunday’s win. Former Raider Michael Crabtree, ex-Saint Willie Snead and John Brown, who previously played for the Cardinals, all scored.

Just because the Ravens looked dominant in Week 1 doesn’t mean they’ll win on “Thursday Night Football” this week. White also knows that the Bengals looked impressive in Week 1. With the offense sputtering and trailing by 10 late in the second quarter, Andy Dalton led the Bengals on a 75-yard touchdown drive right before halftime. Second-year pro John Ross hauled in a nifty 3-yard grab to cut the deficit to 13-10.

Dalton was on target all game, connecting on 75 percent of his passes for 243 yards and two scores. Not surprisingly, A.J. Green led the Bengals in receiving yards with 92, gaining 38 of them on a third-quarter TD grab.

White has evaluated all of these numbers.

So which side should you back for Ravens vs. Bengals and which crucial x-factor determines who wins this pick’em game? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who’s on a monster 13-4 Bengals heater, and find out.