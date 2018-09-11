Pence on 9/11 anniversary: “We will not be intimidated” — live stream

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Defense James Mattis participated in Tuesday’s 17th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th at the Pentagon. The Pentagon was the third site attacked after both towers at the World Trade Center were struck by hijacked commercial jets.

American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the nation’s military headquarters, setting off fires in a portion of the Pentagon, killing 125 people inside, in addition to the 59 passengers and crew and the five terrorists who hijacked the plane that took off from Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

- Advertisement -

The nation honors those killed in a moment of silence shortly after 9:37 a.m. — the exact time the plane struck the building.