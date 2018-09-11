Patriots reportedly sign former Browns first-round pick to bolster wide receivers

The Browns were so unimpressed with Corey Coleman, their 2016 first-round pick, that they traded him to the Bills during training camp. The move made sense because Cleveland had Jarvis Landry, Josh Gordon and Antonio Callaway atop the depth chart and Buffalo was desperate for wide receiver help.

Well, that didn’t even last a month because the Bills cut Coleman before the start of the regular season. But Coleman has again found work: The Patriots have signed the former Baylor standout, reports NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

In New England, Coleman will join a wide receivers corps that includes Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson and could definitely use an upgrade. In Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Texans, tight end Rob Gronkowski was the Patriots’ leading receiver (7 catches, 123 yards, a touchdown), followed by Dorsett (7/66/1), and running backs James White (4/38/0) James Develin (4/22/0). Hogan and Patterson each had just one reception.

But there are also no guarantees Coleman sticks; coach Bill Belichick has a history of kicking the tires on former first-round talents discarded by other teams, only to do the same if they don’t quickly find their niche in New England. This becomes even more relevant with Julian Edelman set to return from suspension in Week 4.

Either way, the addition of Coleman means — at least for now — that Dez Bryant isn’t in New England’s plans, even though he expressed interest in playing for the team over the weekend.

In two seasons, Coleman appeared in 19 games and caught 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns.