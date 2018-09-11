NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Packers hold top spot, but Jaguars can stake claim with win over Patriots

This is the week we find out if the Jacksonville Jaguars are as good as some think, and indeed have a defense that can dominate for an entire season.

The Jaguars, fresh off a dominant defensive performance against the New York Giants in their season-opening victory last week, get a chance to show how good they truly are with a home game this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

- Advertisement -

The Patriots are the standard of the NFL, and the Jaguars came within a blown fourth-quarter lead of beating them in the AFC Championship Game last January.

Some say that Jaguars team was a fluke.

This is their chance to show it isn’t.

The Jaguars are ranked second here in my Power Rankings, one spot behind the Green Bay Packers and one spot ahead of the Patriots.

If the Jaguars can shut down Tom Brady and the New England offense, something they did for three quarters in the AFC title game, they will be the team to beat in the AFC.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And what Super Bowlcontender is in for a massive shock? Visit SportsLine now to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Anytime Brady goes against a great defense – and this Jaguars defense has a chance to be that – it’s a treat to watch.

This is an early-season game that matters because I think it could ultimately decide home-field advantage in the AFC.

For the Jaguars, it’s also a proving game.

For the Patriots, it’s a chance to show that as long as Brady is slinging it, they will be the AFC’s best team.

Even Jalen Ramsey has to admit Brady is an all-time great, even if he did have a pre-game chirping session with him before the last meeting. I would expect more of that on Sunday.

That’s what makes the game so intriguing, and one that could make many more believers out of the Jaguars.