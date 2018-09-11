Mocs Off to 2-0 Start After Rare Overtime Victory

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs notched their first overtime win in eleven years on Saturday with their 29-28 victory of the Citadel. It pushed Chattanooga’s record to 2-0.

Not bad for a team that won only three games last season.

Walk off wins in football are rare. And they feel even better against a tough conference opponent on the road.

Said linebacker Khayyan Edwards:”Especially starting off the SoCon that way. Letting everyone know that we are coming with a new attitude this year. I think it was very big for us.”

Receiver Bryce Nunnelly was called on to throw the pass on the winning two point conversion.

Said Nunnelly:”He was really wide open, and I just thought if I can just get it there to him. My worst fear was that the ball was just going to go right down in the ground.”

Nunnelly now leads the nation in receiving yards per game, averaging 214 after two contests.

Said Nunnelly:”I mean I’m just happy we’re winning. We are 2-0 right now. That’s all that mattes. If I lead the nation in receiving yards, or if I don’t have any catches, and then we are still winning. That’s fine with me.”

Said head coach Tom Arth:”We had great confidence in Bryce and knew that Bryce was going to be a very good player for us. But I don’t think you can ever expect anybody to have the type of two games that Bryce has had.”

Quarterback Nick Tiano is not afraid to stand in the pocket and deliver those deep balls to Nunnelly.

Said Arth:”That first touchdown that he threw to Bryce on third down. Standing in there and taking a shot the way that he did. That was a play that we showed our team. I wanted the defensive guys to see it to. That’s a guy out there playing the quarterback position with great courage and great toughness. I think that’s something that really strengthens your program.”

With their 2-0 start, the Mocs are now receiving votes in the latest FCS poll.

Said Arth:”We should not be ranked. We should not be getting votes to be in the Top 25. We have a lot to prove before we can even start thinking that way.”

- Advertisement -

The Mocs hit the road against UT Martin Saturday at 4pm.