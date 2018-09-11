Hurricane Florence: Here are all the college football, NFL, MLB games impacted by storm

Three states have already been issued mandatory evacuations in advance of Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm that CBS News says “could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the Eastern Seaboard in decades.”

As CBS Sports’ Barrett Salle noted, “recent models show the storm making landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning anywhere from Charleston, South Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia,” and “major flooding” could follow even after the storm dies down.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, athletic directors and team officials across the country are monitoring the hurricane’s projected path, as USA Today reported, and a number of sporting events have already been rescheduled or outright cancelled.

Here, we’ve got you covered with a rundown of all the NFL, MLB and college football games that could — and have been — impacted:

NFL

MLB

College football