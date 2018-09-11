Golden Apple: Sally White

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Sally White teaches English at Central High School.

But many know her as the Theater Arts teacher.

Some of her students say she’s just like a Mother to them.

White actually graduated from Central herself.

She makes sure kids have someone to talk to during times of trouble.

“The reason I do it is because I have some amazing young humans in this classroom every day. No matter how long I keep going in this profession, I will absolutely never regret the years I put in as a teacher because I’ve met some of the most awesome people because they were teenagers in this classroom. So, that’s why I do it.”