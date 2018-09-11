Georgia Tech loses one of its top running backs for remainder of season to knee injury

Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said Tuesday that Yellow Jackets B-back KirVonte Benson will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday’s loss to USF. It’s the second knee injury for Benson after suffering a torn ACL during his senior season at Marietta High School, and though this injury is not necessarily a tear, it will require surgery that will hold the star running back out the rest of the year.

“I feel terrible for him,” Johnson said, “because he worked hard, but he’ll be back. He’s a strong kid and he’ll work hard. He’s undergone that before. He had it happen in high school, so hopefully he’ll be back.”

Benson was an All-ACC pick in 2017 after rushing for 1,053 yards and totaling five 100-yard games in his first season as a starter in Johnson’s offense. He is eligible for a medical redshirt for this season, which would extend his eligibility to 2020.