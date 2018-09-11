Fantasy Football Week 2 Trade Values Chart rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”What is the Trade Chart? 

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players’ values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a “Rest of Season” rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

A quick word on James Conner: His Trade Value, and Le’Veon Bell’s Trade Value, are based on all of the latest information we have on the situation. Given the rules regarding free agency, Bell will be back by Week 12 at the absolute latest but could choose to sign his franchise tender any time between now and then. Fantasy owners must be prepared to see Bell and Conner’s values change quickly when Bell decides to play football again.    

Running backs

Player Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 39 42
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 37 40
David Johnson, ARI 35 38
Alvin Kamara, NO 33 37
Saquon Barkley, NYG 32 35
Melvin Gordon, LAC 30 33
Dalvin Cook, MIN 27 30
Kareem Hunt, KC 26 29
Leonard Fournette, JAC 25 28
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 25 28
Joe Mixon, CIN 25 28
Le’Veon Bell, PIT 22 25
Jordan Howard, CHI 21 23
Devonta Freeman, ATL 17 19
Alex Collins, BAL 16 17
Kenyan Drake, MIA 15 18
James Conner, PIT 15 18
Royce Freeman, DEN 14 16
Derrick Henry, TEN 13 14
LeSean McCoy, BUF 12 15
Lamar Miller, HOU 12 15
Jamaal Williams, GB 11 13
Carlos Hyde, CLE 11 13
Jay Ajayi, PHI 11 12
Rex Burkhead, NE 10 13
Mark Ingram, NO 10 13
Adrian Peterson, WAS 10 11
Dion Lewis, TEN 9 12
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 9 10
Chris Carson, SEA 8 10
Peyton Barber, TB 8 10
Kerryon Johnson, DET 8 10
Tevin Coleman, ATL 7 9
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 7 8
Alfred Morris, SF 7 7
Chris Thompson, WAS 6 8
Austin Ekeler, LAC 6 8
Matt Breida, SF 6 8
Marlon Mack, IND 6 8
Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 7
Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 7
James White, NE 5 7
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 5 7
Tarik Cohen, CHI 5 7
Aaron Jones, GB 5 7
Sony Michel, NE 5 7

Wide receivers

Player Non PPR
Antonio Brown, PIT 33 37
Julio Jones, ATL 31 35
Odell Beckham, NYG 31 35
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 30 34
Davante Adams, GB 27 31
A.J. Green, CIN 26 30
Keenan Allen, LAC 26 30
Michael Thomas, NO 26 30
Mike Evans, TB 22 26
Tyreek Hill, KC 20 24
T.Y. Hilton, IND 20 24
Stefon Diggs, MIN 15 19
Adam Thielen, MIN 15 19
Josh Gordon, CLE 14 17
Amari Cooper, OAK 13 17
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 12 16
Jarvis Landry, CLE 11 15
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 11 14
Brandin Cooks, LAR 10 13
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 10 13
Marvin Jones, DET 10 13
Michael Crabtree, BAL 9 13
Chris Hogan, NE 9 13
Allen Robinson, CHI 9 12
Golden Tate, DET 8 12
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11
Kenny Stills, MIA 8 11
Cooper Kupp, LAR 8 11
Corey Davis, TEN 8 11
Julian Edelman, NE 7 11
Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 11
Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 10
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 7 10
Chris Godwin, TB 7 10
Robby Anderson, NYJ 7 9
Will Fuller, HOU 6 9
Robert Woods, LAR 6 9
Jamison Crowder, WAS 5 8
Quincy Enunwa, NYJ 5 7
Sammy Watkins, KC 5 7
Doug Baldwin, SEA 5 7
Randall Cobb, GB 5 7

Tight ends

Player Non PPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE 22 25
Travis Kelce, KC 14 17
Zach Ertz, PHI 13 16
Trey Burton, CHI 7 10
Jordan Reed, WAS 7 9
Jimmy Graham, GB 6 9
George Kittle, SF 6 9
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8
Evan Engram, NYG 5 8
Eric Ebron, IND 5 7

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB
Aaron Rodgers, GB 13 13
Tom Brady, NE 13 26
Drew Brees, NO 11 22
Russell Wilson, SEA 11 22
Andrew Luck, IND 10 20
Deshaun Watson, HOU 10 20
Cam Newton, CAR 8 16
Patrick Mahomes, KC 8 16
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 7 14
Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 14
Philip Rivers, LAC 5 10
Carson Wentz, PHI 5 10

DSTs

Player Non PPR
Rams DST 6 6
Vikings DST 6 6
Jaguars DST 6 6

