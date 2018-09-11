Fantasy Football Week 2 Trade Values Chart rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistantto get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, “Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports.”What is the Trade Chart?

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players’ values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a “Rest of Season” rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

A quick word on James Conner: His Trade Value, and Le’Veon Bell’s Trade Value, are based on all of the latest information we have on the situation. Given the rules regarding free agency, Bell will be back by Week 12 at the absolute latest but could choose to sign his franchise tender any time between now and then. Fantasy owners must be prepared to see Bell and Conner’s values change quickly when Bell decides to play football again.

Running backs

Player Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 39 42 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 37 40 David Johnson, ARI 35 38 Alvin Kamara, NO 33 37 Saquon Barkley, NYG 32 35 Melvin Gordon, LAC 30 33 Dalvin Cook, MIN 27 30 Kareem Hunt, KC 26 29 Leonard Fournette, JAC 25 28 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 25 28 Joe Mixon, CIN 25 28 Le’Veon Bell, PIT 22 25 Jordan Howard, CHI 21 23 Devonta Freeman, ATL 17 19 Alex Collins, BAL 16 17 Kenyan Drake, MIA 15 18 James Conner, PIT 15 18 Royce Freeman, DEN 14 16 Derrick Henry, TEN 13 14 LeSean McCoy, BUF 12 15 Lamar Miller, HOU 12 15 Jamaal Williams, GB 11 13 Carlos Hyde, CLE 11 13 Jay Ajayi, PHI 11 12 Rex Burkhead, NE 10 13 Mark Ingram, NO 10 13 Adrian Peterson, WAS 10 11 Dion Lewis, TEN 9 12 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 9 10 Chris Carson, SEA 8 10 Peyton Barber, TB 8 10 Kerryon Johnson, DET 8 10 Tevin Coleman, ATL 7 9 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 7 8 Alfred Morris, SF 7 7 Chris Thompson, WAS 6 8 Austin Ekeler, LAC 6 8 Matt Breida, SF 6 8 Marlon Mack, IND 6 8 Bilal Powell, NYJ 6 8 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 7 Rashaad Penny, SEA 5 7 James White, NE 5 7 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 5 7 Tarik Cohen, CHI 5 7 Aaron Jones, GB 5 7 Sony Michel, NE 5 7

Wide receivers

Player Non PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 33 37 Julio Jones, ATL 31 35 Odell Beckham, NYG 31 35 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 30 34 Davante Adams, GB 27 31 A.J. Green, CIN 26 30 Keenan Allen, LAC 26 30 Michael Thomas, NO 26 30 Mike Evans, TB 22 26 Tyreek Hill, KC 20 24 T.Y. Hilton, IND 20 24 Stefon Diggs, MIN 15 19 Adam Thielen, MIN 15 19 Josh Gordon, CLE 14 17 Amari Cooper, OAK 13 17 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 12 16 Jarvis Landry, CLE 11 15 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 11 14 Brandin Cooks, LAR 10 13 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 10 13 Marvin Jones, DET 10 13 Michael Crabtree, BAL 9 13 Chris Hogan, NE 9 13 Allen Robinson, CHI 9 12 Golden Tate, DET 8 12 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11 Kenny Stills, MIA 8 11 Cooper Kupp, LAR 8 11 Corey Davis, TEN 8 11 Julian Edelman, NE 7 11 Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 11 Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 10 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 7 10 Chris Godwin, TB 7 10 Robby Anderson, NYJ 7 9 Will Fuller, HOU 6 9 Robert Woods, LAR 6 9 Jamison Crowder, WAS 5 8 Quincy Enunwa, NYJ 5 7 Sammy Watkins, KC 5 7 Doug Baldwin, SEA 5 7 Randall Cobb, GB 5 7

Tight ends

Player Non PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 22 25 Travis Kelce, KC 14 17 Zach Ertz, PHI 13 16 Trey Burton, CHI 7 10 Jordan Reed, WAS 7 9 Jimmy Graham, GB 6 9 George Kittle, SF 6 9 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8 Evan Engram, NYG 5 8 Eric Ebron, IND 5 7

Quarterbacks

Player 1QB 2QB Aaron Rodgers, GB 13 13 Tom Brady, NE 13 26 Drew Brees, NO 11 22 Russell Wilson, SEA 11 22 Andrew Luck, IND 10 20 Deshaun Watson, HOU 10 20 Cam Newton, CAR 8 16 Patrick Mahomes, KC 8 16 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 7 14 Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 14 Philip Rivers, LAC 5 10 Carson Wentz, PHI 5 10

DSTs

Player Non PPR Rams DST 6 6 Vikings DST 6 6 Jaguars DST 6 6

