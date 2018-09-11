EPA puts Southside Chattanooga lead site on National Priorities List

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Environmental Protection Agency puts the Southside Chattanooga lead site on the Superfund National Priorities List.

The EPA proposed to put the site on the list at the beginning of this year as they continue to remove lead from the Southside.

They held a public meeting not long after they announced the proposal.

Lead was found where foundry waste was once used as fill or top soil.

Those areas include properties in Alton Park, Cowart Place, Jefferson Heights, Richmond, and Southside Gardens.

Being on the list helps with funding clean up in hazardous sites.

According to the EPA, only sites on the list are allowed to get federal funding for long term, permanent cleanup.