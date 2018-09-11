Canelo vs. GGG 2 odds, fight betting lines: Gennady Golovkin favored to win the rematch

Saturday night in Las Vegas, one of the most anticipated rematches in boxing history will take center stage. Following a controversial outcome in their initial meeting which took place last September, arguably the two best middleweight fighters in the world will clash once again as Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin aim to prove who the true best in the division really is.

After dodging one another for seemingly as long as they possibly could, Alvarez and Golovkin squared off with one another last September inside the same T-Mobile arena in which they’ll run it back on Saturday. Unfortunately, the outcome wasn’t near what fans would have hoped, as the bout was ruled a draw after the maximum 12 rounds of action. Many had the fight pegged for Golovkin, but in the end, for better or worse, all that counts is what the official judges’ scorecards read.

Hopefully the outcome will be a little more definitive on Saturday night, and as the Canelo-GGG II fight week gets underway, many bettors are already anticipating their move for the fight. So, here’s a look at the most recent odds for the middleweight championship showdown, along with lines for the bouts that will also be taking place as part of the main card.

Canelo vs. GGG II odds, betting line

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Gennady Golovkin (c) -155 Canelo Alvarez +125 Unified middleweight championship Jaime Munguia (c) -5000 Brandon Cook +1400 WBO junior middleweight championship David Lemieux -190 Gary O’Sullivan +155 Middleweight Roman Gonzalez -2000 Moises Fuentes +750 Junior bantamweight

The main card portion of Canelo vs. GGG II goes down at Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on PPV.