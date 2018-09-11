Bottom 25 college football rankings: Nebraska, North Carolina are stumbling out of the gates

The early part of the college football season is always volatile in The Bottom 25, but I can’t recall a week that saw this much turnover in the long, glorious history of our unique poll. This week’s slate of college football rankings features 13 new teams. That’s over half The Bottom 25 being replaced in one week!

What makes all these new entrants even more unique is that six of them are Power Five teams. These six teams replace the six Power Five teams who won and climbed out of the rankings this week. In other words, the Power Five is cycling and not working its way out.

The 2018 season is shaping up to be the banner year for Bottom 25 equality throughout college football. Power Five teams mingling with Group of Five teams proving once and for all that we can all get along if we make the effort.

It’s a beautiful thing.

There’s still plenty of time left in the season, but let’s take a look at the latest Bottom 25 college football rankings now that Week 2 is in the books.

The Bottom 25

No longer ranked: No. 24 Florida State, No. 21 Troy, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 19 Louisville, No. 18 Navy, No. 16 Army, No. 15 Texas Tech, No. 14 Colorado State, No. 11 Kansas, No. 10 East Carolina, No. 7 Oregon State, No. 6 Middle Tennessee, No. 4 FAU