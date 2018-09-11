2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants finally land franchise QB, Patriots find Gronk's replacement

Week 1 of the 2018 season is in the books, which means it’s time for — you guessed it — our second 2019 NFL Mock Draft of the new football calendar year. And in this version, the Giants finally get their franchise quarterback, the Raiders hope they can unearth Khalil Mack 2.0, and the Patriots prepare for life after Gronk.

If you think your favorite team is picking too high, please note this mock draft order is based on SportsLine’s projections before the 2018 season got underway.

1. Cleveland Browns

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. For the third-straight year the Browns will use a first-round pick to stock up on an ever-improving defense, after taking pass rusher Myles Garrett first overall in 2017 and getting safety Jabrill Peppers 24 picks later. In 2018, the team passed on defensive end Bradley Chubb and selected cornerback Denzel Ward. And now they’ll solidify the middle of the line with Oliver. If Cleveland finds itself further down the draft board (and after tying the Steelers in their opener it’s a possibility) offensive line could be a first-round target.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Imagine Joey Bosa’s younger brother in a pass-rushing rotation that includes Chandler Jones and Markus Golden. The Cardinals could also look to bolster the interior defensive line or perhaps even the offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Josh Rosen.

3. Buffalo Bills

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. One of the ancillary benefits to being one of NFL’s worst teams is that you can have your pick of the litter come draft day. And for the Bills, who have needs up and down the roster, protecting 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen will be key to avoiding drafting early again in 2020.

4. New York Jets

Jonah Williams, LT, Alabama. Just like Josh Allen in Buffalo, the Jets want to protect their franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold, with a cornerstone of the offensive line. Williams is currently CBSSports.com’s top-rated offensive linemen and will give the Jets a legit left tackle since D’Brickashaw Ferguson retired after the 2015 season.

5. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Can Ferrell replace Khalil Mack? Nope. But the Raiders will need to try after sending one of the NFL’s best players to Chicago instead of paying him like … one of the NFL’s best players.

6. Miami Dolphins

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. This could be the final year of the Ryan Tannehill experiment and if so, coach Adam Gase will be on the search for his next franchise quarterback. Lock was impressive in last week’s 40-13 win over Wyoming, where he was 33 of 45 for 398 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. In 2017, the Bucs’ defensive line ranked 20th against the run and was dead last in pass rushing, according to Football Outsiders’ metrics. Jones is a hybrid pass-rushing specialist that fills an obvious need.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. With Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson set to hit free agency after the season, Burns could be the next lanky, explosive pass rusher to play in Cincinnati.

9. Washington Redskins

N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Alex Smith dissected the Cardinals’ defense by targeting mostly his running backs and tight end. The Redskins desperately need a big-play downfield threat and Harry could be that guy.

10. New York Giants

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. If Week 1’s performance was any indication, improving the offense around Eli Manning didn’t suddenly solve the problem of … Eli Manning. Granted, New York’s offensive line struggled against the Jaguars, but the Giants take the next logical step in the 2019 draft by taking their next franchise quarterback.

11. Denver Broncos

Trey Adams, OT, Washington. If Case Keenum proves that the Broncos don’t need to again address the quarterback position, the team could bolster an offensive line that ranked 29th in pass protection last season.

12. Detroit Lions

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Pass rusher Ziggy Ansah’s future in Detroit is in doubt but the Lions could also stand upgrades along the interior line as Matt Patricia looks to put his stamp on this defense.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. The Seahawks have needs on both sides of the ball, including along the offensive line where Russell Wilson is perpetually running for his life. But the team chooses to add the 350-pound Lawrence to the middle of the defense, where he has flashed some pass-rushing skills.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Colts took linebacker Darius Leonard in Round 2 this spring and White has a chance to be a special talent at the next level.

15. Tennessee Titans

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. Fant has just seven catches through two games this season but he hauled in 11 touchdown passes as a sophomore in 2017. With Delanie Walker out for the season with a fractured ankle, Marcus Mariota is desperate for a middle-of-the-field threat.

16. Oakland Raiders

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. After whiffing on Martavis Bryant, whom the Raiders gave up a third-round pick to acquire only to cut before the season, they draft Brown to give David Carr an after-the-catch playmaker to line up opposite Amari Cooper.

17. Baltimore Ravens

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State. The Ravens got production out of their new receivers in Week 1 so perhaps they’ve finally cracked that riddle. If so, they can focus on other needs here, like replacing 35-year-old Terrell Suggs.

18. Kansas City Chiefs

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. There may be no offense as explosive as the Chiefs, which is why the team will look to improve a replacement-level defense in 2019, starting with the secondary.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. The Cowboys have blown their window to build around Dak Prescott while he’s on his rookie deal so now they’ll have to hope they can do it through the draft and free agency while paying their quarterback north of $20 million. First up: Finding someone to replace Dez Bryant.

20. San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. Pierre Garcon can’t play forever and an injury Sunday to Marquise Goodwin just reinforces the 49ers‘ need for depth at wide receiver.

21. Houston Texans

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The offensive line was a huge question mark heading into the season and looked every bit the liability against the Patriots in Week 1. But this far down the board the Texans could target a cornerback. Former first-round pick Kevin Johnson has battled injuries and Johnathan Joseph will be 35 next offseason.

22. Carolina Panthers

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. Julius Peppers is 38 and Mario Addison is 31. And while Peppers could play another decade, the Panthers take Allen as insurance that he might not.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State. You knew this was coming. Blake Bortles is what he is: A replacement-level quarterback. And unless the Jags’ defense can remain the NFL’s No. 1 defense, this team will have to play flawless football over four months to replicate their success from a season ago. Or Jacksonville could finally invest in its next franchise passer.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. The Chargers could target a quarterback too, but with three already off the board they instead add a big body to sandwich between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

25. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky. For as young and athletic as the Packers are in the secondary, Clay Matthews is 32 years old and hasn’t registered double-digit sack totals since 2014.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. The team was expected to address the defensive line early in the ’18 draft but instead took wideout Calvin Ridley. They finally add youth to the middle of the defense next spring.

27. Los Angeles Rams

Joe Jackson, DE, Miami. The one glaring hole on this team is at pass rusher. It’s why the Rams made a bid for Khalil Mack.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Vikings battled through injuries along the offensive line during preseason and they’ll continue to protect $85 million man Kirk Cousins by adding one of the most fundamentally sound blockers in the draft.

29. Green Bay Packers

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. Watching Aaron Rodgers suffer a knee injury after getting sacked in the season opener was a reminder that you can never have too many quality offensive linemen.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Te’von Coney, LB, Notre Dame. The Steelers didn’t draft a linebacker in 2018 and relied on veteran journeyman Jon Bostic to help replace Ryan Shazier’s production. Coney fills a huge void in the middle of the defense.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. The absence of Alshon Jeffery in the season opener was a reminder that the Eagles could use a playmaking wide receiver to an otherwise explosive offense.

32. New England Patriots

Tyler Petite, TE, USC. Who knows where Rob Gronkowski will be in a year’s time but the Patriots draft his successor at the bottom of Round 1.