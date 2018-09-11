2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season schedule: Playoffs begin at Las Vegas on Sunday

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here! 16 drivers have clinched their spot in the first round, with the playoffs beginning this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

Now that the playoffs are here, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top 4 drivers will advance to the Championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Below is a list of events for the NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs. 

Next Race: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, September 16th
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length:  200 laps
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 45
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 90
Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 200
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

DATE LOCATION EVENT TIME NETWORK WINNER

Feb. 18

Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA 500

1PM

FOX

Austin Dillon

Feb. 25

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

1PM

FOX

Kevin Harvick

Mar. 4

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

3:30PM

FOX

Kevin Harvick

Mar. 11

ISM Raceway

TicketGuardian 500

3:30PM

FOX

Kevin Harvick

Mar. 18

Auto Club Speedway

Auto Club 400

3:30PM

FOX

Martin Truex Jr.

Mar. 26

Martinsville Speedway

STP 500

2PM

FS1

Clint Bowyer

April 8

Texas Motor Speedway

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

2PM

FS1

Kyle Busch

April 15

Bristol Motor Speedway

Food City 500

2PM

FOX

Kyle Busch

April 21

Richmond Raceway

Toyota Owners 400

630PM

FOX

Kyle Busch

April 29

Talladega Superspeedway

GEICO 500

2PM

FOX

Joey Logano

May 6

Dover International Speedway

AAA 400 Drive for Autism

2PM

FS1

Kevin Harvick

May 12

Kansas Speedway

KC Masterpiece 400

8PM

FS1

Kevin Harvick

May 19

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

8PM

FS1

Kevin Harvick

May 27

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Coca-Cola 600

6PM

FOX

Kyle Busch

June 3

Pocono Raceway

Pocono 400

2PM

FS1

Martin Truex Jr.

June 10

Michigan International Speedway

FireKeepers Casino 400

2PM

FOX

Clint Bowyer

June 24

Sonoma Raceway

Toyota/Save Mart 350

3PM

FS1

Martin Truex Jr.

July 1

Chicagoland Speedway

Overton’s 400

2:30PM

NBCSN

Kyle Busch

July 7

Daytona International Speedway

Coke Zero Sugar 400

7PM

NBC

Erik Jones

July 14

Kentucky Speedway

Quaker State 400

7:30PM

NBCSN

Martin Truex Jr.

July 22

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

New Hampshire 301

2PM

NBCSN

Kevin Harvick

July 29

Pocono Raceway

Gander Outdoors 400

2:30PM

NBCSN

Kyle Busch

Aug. 5

Watkins Glen International

GoBowling at The Glen

2:30PM

NBC

Chase Elliott

Aug. 12

Michigan International Speedway

Consumers Energy 400

2:30PM

NBCSN

Kevin Harvick

Aug. 18

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

7:30PM

NBCSN

Kurt Busch

Sept. 2

Darlington Raceway

Bojangles’ Southern 500

6PM

NBCSN

Brad Keselowski

Sept. 9

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400

2PM

NBCSN

Brad Keselowski

Sept. 16

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

*South Point 400

3PM

NBCSN

TBD

Sept. 22

Richmond Raceway

*Federated Auto Parts 400

730PM

NBCSN

TBD

Sept. 30

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

*Bank of America 500

2PM

NBC

TBD

Oct. 7

Dover International Speedway

*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Dover

2PM

NBCSN

TBD

Oct. 14

Talladega Superspeedway

*1000Bulbs.com 500

2PM

NBC

TBD

Oct. 21

Kansas Speedway

*Hollywood Casino 400

2PM

NBC

TBD

Oct. 28

Martinsville Speedway

*First Data 500

2:30PM

NBCSN

TBD

Nov. 4

Texas Motor Speedway

*AAA Texas 500

3PM

NBCSN

TBD

Nov. 11

ISM Raceway

*Can-Am 500

2:30PM

NBC

TBD

Nov. 18

Homestead-Miami Speedway

*Ford EcoBoost 400

3PM

NBC

TBD

*indicates NASCAR playoffs race

