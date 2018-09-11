2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs standings: Kyle Busch wins regular season championship

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are finally here. Now that the field is set, the Round of 16 will get underway on September 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November. Kyle Busch pulled even with Kevin Harvick on playoff points, after winning the regular season championship and earning the 15 bonus points that come with it. Only two drivers — Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman — are in the playoffs without bonus points from stage or race wins.  

Drivers who have secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (6 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Brad Keselowski (2 wins)
  • Chase Elliott (1 win)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)
  • Ryan Blaney (merit)
  • Kyle Larson (merit)
  • Denny Hamlin (merit)
  • Aric Almirola (merit)
  • Jimmie Johnson (merit)
  • Alex Bowman (merit)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS PLAYOFF POINTS
1.

Kyle Busch

18

2050

LEADER

6

50

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

2050

7

50

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

2035

-15

4

35

4.

Brad Keselowski

2

2019

-31

2

19

5.

Clint Bowyer

14

2015

-35

2

15

6.

Joey Logano

22

2014

-36

1

14

7.

Kurt Busch

41

2013

-36

1

14

8.

Chase Elliott

9

2008

-42

1

8

9.

Ryan Blaney

12

2007

-43

0

7

10.

Erik Jones

20

2005

-45

1

5

11.

Austin Dillon

3

2005

-45

1

5

12.

Kyle Larson

42

2005

-45

0

5

13.

Denny Hamlin

11

2003

-47

0

3

14.

Aric Almirola

10

2001

-49

0

1

15.

Jimmie Johnson

48

2000

-50

0

0

16.

Alex Bowman

88

2000

-50

0

0
