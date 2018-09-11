2018 MLB playoffs bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams and scores

The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season comes to a conclusion on Sunday, Sept. 30, which means 10 teams will be left standing. Those 10 ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner’s Trophy.
The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 2 with the Wild Card Games and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you’ll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.
Wild Card Games
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|Tue., Oct. 2
|TBA
|NL Wild Card Game
|ESPN
|
Wed., Oct. 3
|
TBA
|
AL Wild Card Game
|
TBS
American League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|
Fri., Oct. 5
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup A
|
TBS
|
Sat., Oct. 6
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup A
|
TBS
|
Mon., Oct. 8
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup A
|
TBS
|
Tue., Oct. 9*
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup A
|
TBS
|
Thurs., Oct. 11*
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup A
|
TBS
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|
Fri., Oct. 5
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup B
|
TBS
|
Sat., Oct. 6
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup B
|
TBS
|
Mon., Oct. 8
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup B
|
TBS
|
Tue., Oct. 9*
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup B
|
TBS
|
Thurs., Oct. 11*
|
TBA
|
ALDS Matchup B
|
TBS
National League Division Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|
Thurs, Oct. 4
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup A
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Fri., Oct. 5
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup A
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Sun., Oct. 7
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup A
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Mon, Oct. 8*
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup A
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Wed., Oct. 10*
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup A
|
FS1 or MLBN
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|
Thurs, Oct. 4
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup B
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Fri., Oct. 5
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup B
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Sun., Oct. 7
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup B
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Mon, Oct. 8*
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup B
|
FS1 or MLBN
|
Wed., Oct. 10*
|
TBA
|
NLDS Matchup B
|
FS1 or MLBN
American League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|
Sat., Oct. 13
|
TBA
|
ALCS
|
TBS
|
Sun., Oct. 14
|
TBA
|
ALCS
|
TBS
|
Tue., Oct. 16
|
TBA
|
ALCS
|
TBS
|
Wed., Oct. 17
|
TBA
|
ALCS
|
TBS
|
Thurs., Oct. 18*
|
TBA
|
ALCS
|
TBS
|
Sat., Oct. 20*
|
TBA
|
ALCS
|
TBS
|
Sun., Oct. 21*
|
TBA
|
ALCS
|
TBS
National League Championship Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|
Fri., Oct. 12
|
TBA
|
NLCS
|
Fox or FS1
|
Sat., Oct. 13
|
TBA
|
NLCS
|
Fox or FS1
|
Mon., Oct. 15
|
TBA
|
NLCS
|
Fox or FS1
|
Tue., Oct. 16
|
TBA
|
NCLS
|
Fox or FS1
|
Wed., Oct. 17*
|
TBA
|
NLCS
|
Fox or FS1
|
Fri., Oct. 19*
|
TBA
|
NLCS
|
Fox or FS1
|
Sat., Oct. 20*
|
TBA
|
NLCS
|
Fox or FS1
World Series
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
|
Tue., Oct. 23
|
TBA
|
Game 1
|
Fox
|
Wed., Oct. 24
|
TBA
|
Game 2
|
Fox
|
Fri., Oct. 26
|
TBA
|
Game 3
|
Fox
|
Sat., Oct. 27
|
TBA
|
Game 4
|
Fox
|
Sun., Oct. 28*
|
TBA
|
Game 5
|
Fox
|
Tue., Oct. 30*
|
TBA
|
Game 6
|
Fox
|
Wed., Oct. 31*
|
TBA
|
Game 7
|
Fox
* if necessary