2018 MLB playoffs bracket, schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams and scores

The 2018 Major League Baseball regular season comes to a conclusion on Sunday, Sept. 30, which means 10 teams will be left standing. Those 10 ballclubs will be fighting to punch a ticket to the 114th edition of the Fall Classic, with the ultimate prize of taking home the iconic Commissioner’s Trophy.

The postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 2 with the Wild Card Games and conclude no later than Oct. 31 with the World Series. Postseason games will air on ESPN, Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

- Advertisement -

Below you’ll find every playoff matchup, bracket, schedule, scores and results.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Wild Card Games

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 2 TBA NL Wild Card Game ESPN Wed., Oct. 3 TBA AL Wild Card Game TBS

American League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 TBA ALDS Matchup A TBS Sat., Oct. 6 TBA ALDS Matchup A TBS Mon., Oct. 8 TBA ALDS Matchup A TBS Tue., Oct. 9* TBA ALDS Matchup A TBS Thurs., Oct. 11* TBA ALDS Matchup A TBS

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 5 TBA ALDS Matchup B TBS Sat., Oct. 6 TBA ALDS Matchup B TBS Mon., Oct. 8 TBA ALDS Matchup B TBS Tue., Oct. 9* TBA ALDS Matchup B TBS Thurs., Oct. 11* TBA ALDS Matchup B TBS

National League Division Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Thurs, Oct. 4 TBA NLDS Matchup A FS1 or MLBN Fri., Oct. 5 TBA NLDS Matchup A FS1 or MLBN Sun., Oct. 7 TBA NLDS Matchup A FS1 or MLBN Mon, Oct. 8* TBA NLDS Matchup A FS1 or MLBN Wed., Oct. 10* TBA NLDS Matchup A FS1 or MLBN

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Thurs, Oct. 4 TBA NLDS Matchup B FS1 or MLBN Fri., Oct. 5 TBA NLDS Matchup B FS1 or MLBN Sun., Oct. 7 TBA NLDS Matchup B FS1 or MLBN Mon, Oct. 8* TBA NLDS Matchup B FS1 or MLBN Wed., Oct. 10* TBA NLDS Matchup B FS1 or MLBN

American League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Sat., Oct. 13 TBA ALCS TBS Sun., Oct. 14 TBA ALCS TBS Tue., Oct. 16 TBA ALCS TBS Wed., Oct. 17 TBA ALCS TBS Thurs., Oct. 18* TBA ALCS TBS Sat., Oct. 20* TBA ALCS TBS Sun., Oct. 21* TBA ALCS TBS

National League Championship Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Fri., Oct. 12 TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Sat., Oct. 13 TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Mon., Oct. 15 TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Tue., Oct. 16 TBA NCLS Fox or FS1 Wed., Oct. 17* TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Fri., Oct. 19* TBA NLCS Fox or FS1 Sat., Oct. 20* TBA NLCS Fox or FS1

World Series

Date Time Matchup TV Score/Recap Tue., Oct. 23 TBA Game 1 Fox Wed., Oct. 24 TBA Game 2 Fox Fri., Oct. 26 TBA Game 3 Fox Sat., Oct. 27 TBA Game 4 Fox Sun., Oct. 28* TBA Game 5 Fox Tue., Oct. 30* TBA Game 6 Fox Wed., Oct. 31* TBA Game 7 Fox

* if necessary