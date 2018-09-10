Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – September 10, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Expect An Unsettled Start For The Work Week !



Showers tapering off this morning, but clouds will remain through the day. That will keep temperatures Monday morning between 68 & 72 in most areas.

Monday Afternoon: More showers and storms will be likely for Monday, on and off in nature, with mostly cloudy skies tocontinue. Cooler as well – after hitting 89 Sunday, today’s high will not even hit 80 in much of the area.

A few scattered afternoon showers and storms will probably continue for both Tuesday and Wednesday as well, with highs climbing back into the mid 80s. We’ll also gee a gradual warming trend starting on Tuesday, with highs reaching back up to around 90 by the end of the week.

We will be keeping an eye on Florence approaching both North & South Carolina, as well as the entire Mid-Atlantic by this Thursday. That may or may not play a part in our weather for the end of this week and into the weekend. Most likely we will be on the dry side of the storm.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:19am & 7:56pm

Typical Highs & Lows: 86 & 65/