USA vs. Mexico live stream info, TV channel: How to watch USMNT-El Tri on TV, stream online

The next chapter of the USA vs. Mexico rivalry will be written on Tuesday night as Nashville hosts an international men’s soccer friendly between the two CONCACAF nations. The USMNT is coming off a 2-0 loss to Brazil in a friendly and will be without the injured Christian Pulisic again, while Mexico continues its post-Juan Carlos Osorio journey just days after losing to Uruguay 4-1.

Here’s how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico in the USA

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

USA vs. Mexico prediction

This is a tough one. There’s no doubt that Mexico is more in form having made the World Cup, but both of these teams are without their stars. Where it would have been an edge to Mexico, this now feels more even. Eleven of Mexico’s players have two caps or less, but there is some serious quality. In the end, the young guys of the USMNT come through for a narrow victory, as Tim Weah gets the winner. USA 2, Mexico 1.