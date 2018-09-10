Red Sox manager Alex Cora wears LSU baseball jersey after losing college football bet to Alex Bregman

Sunday night, the Red Sox salvaged their three-game series against the Astros with a walk-off win (BOS 6, HOU 5). Boston’s bullpen blew a 5-1 lead before Mitch Moreland provided the walk-off bloop single. The ‘Stros won the first two games of the series.

Prior to Sunday’s game Red Sox manager Alex Cora hung around the batting practice cage wearing a Louisiana State baseball jersey. Why? Because he lost a bet to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman’s LSU Tigers beat Cora’s Miami Hurricanes during college football opening weekend last week (LSU 33, MIA 17).

- Advertisement -

Here’s Cora in his new LSU jersey:

Alex Cora had to wear an LSU baseball jersey after losing a bet to Alex Bregman. USATSI

But wait! It gets better. Cora didn’t just have to wear an LSU jersey during batting practice. He had to wear a Warren Morris LSU jersey. Morris hit a walk-off two-run home run against Cora and the Hurricanes in the 1996 College World Series Championship Game.

Here’s video of Morris’ historic blast:

You can see Cora, Miami’s starting shortstop that year, on the ground in tears at the 29-second and 41-second marks of the video. Brutal. Absolutely brutal.

It should be noted Cora and Bregman are very close. Cora was Houston’s bench coach last year and the two became fast friends. This was a friendly wager more than two strangers making a bet against each other. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com has more on Bregman’s and Cora’s relationship:

“I think it’s the passion of the game,” Cora said. “First of all, he’s very talented. What you see, that’s just a glimpse. He’s going to be great. He enjoys the game. He liked the fact that I was there for him, talking about the game and other stuff, whatever. We just click. He likes baseball. I’m passionate about the game. But he’s probably more passionate. It’s unreal. “He wants to be great. And he always finds something in that game or during the series. ‘OK, this is what gets me going.’ It’s just amazing. We have a great friendship. We stay in touch. I’m very proud of what he’s doing, except what he’s doing this weekend.”

A bet’s a bet, even between friends, but Bregman making Cora wear a Warren Morris jersey is as cold-blooded as it gets.