Rams vs. Raiders odds: Picks, predictions for Jon Gruden's return by top-rated expert who's 13-1 on LA games

Seventeen years after a successful four-season stint as Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden has returned to the sidelines in hopes of making Oakland dominant again. With the playoffs within reach coming down the homestretch of 2017, the Raiders choked their way to an 0-4 streak and finished a disappointing 6-10. Meanwhile, about 375 miles south, Coach of the Year Sean McVay was turning the perennial laughingstock Rams into an elite NFC squad. Los Angeles has unfinished business to take care of after a disappointing loss to Atlanta in 2017’s Wild-Card Round. The Rams are six-point road favorites on Monday Night Football, up from an open of 2.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has inched down from 49.5 to 47.5.

White, one of SportsLine's most proficient NFL prognosticators, cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread last year. It was the second time in three years he's gone deep.

He is focused on the NFL season right now and is on a remarkable 13-1 hot streak on his selections involving the Rams.

White knows that Jared Goff, the overall No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, was being written off as a major disappointment before completing his rookie season. But in 2017, with the unwavering support of McVay, Goff was nothing short of sensational. He raised every level of his game last season, significantly upping his completion accuracy, yards per game and touchdown total, which ballooned from 5 to 28. But his success was helped in large part by running back Todd Gurley, who racked up nearly 2,100 yards from scrimmage last season. Together, they made the Rams the highest-scoring team in the league.

Just because the Rams have plenty of firepower doesn’t mean they’ll cover on Monday night. Derek Carr is the Silver and Black’s spark plug on offense. After a down year, Gruden’s arrival could ignite a fire under the Raiders’ signal-caller.

Oakland’s success through the air will rely on veterans Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson, brought in over the summer. Cooper’s production plummeted dramatically from 2016 to 2017. After picking up 1,153 receiving yards two years ago, he mustered only 680 last season, but his ceiling is sky-high. Nine years as a Packer, Nelson left Green Bay as one of its best wideouts. Gruden hopes his successful Green Bay tenure — which included nearly 8,000 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns — can push the Raiders into the postseason.

White has evaluated all of these circumstances and has found a critical stat that determines which side of the line you need to jump on.

