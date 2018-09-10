Rams reportedly offered the Raiders first and third-round picks for Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Rams already have one of the league’s best rosters, but if we’re going to be finicky, we can call their outside linebacker group a liability heading into the season. The Rams appear to understand that, because it turns out they were very serious about acquiring Khalil Mack before the Raiders sent him to Chicago at the beginning of September.

We already knew the Rams, along with half the league, were interested in Mack. Now, we know what they offered for him. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams offered first and third-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for one year of Mack.

Rams could have been facing former Raiders Khalil Mack tonight; instead, after they signed Aaron Donald, they offered Oakland 1st- and 3rd-round picks, which Raiders rejected. Rams would have paid Mack, then traded him after this season because they couldn’t afford him in 2019. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2018

A defensive front featuring Aaron Donald (the best defensive player in football), Ndamukong Suh (one of the best defensive tackles in football), and Khalil Mack (arguably the best edge rusher in football) would’ve been borderline unstoppable and it would’ve made their already good secondary, which includes the likes of Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib, and Lamarcus Joyner, even better. As it stands, the Rams will likely have one of the league’s best defenses. Imagine if they had added a premier outside pass-rusher to the equation.

It didn’t happen, but it reinforces what we already knew about the Rams: They are all-in with this team and they’re not at all worried about what will happen when their Super Bowl window closes. It’s the right attitude to have, especially with Jared Goff still on his rookie deal, and it’s a model various other teams are also following, thought not quite to the same degree as the Rams.

Obviously, turning down the Rams’ offer made complete sense from the Raiders’ perspective. Even if the Rams had offered the exact same package that the Bears did, their offer would’ve been less attractive because they’re a better team than the Bears and thus, their draft picks aren’t as valuable to the Raiders.

Plus, the Raiders now don’t have to face Mack on Monday night in their season opener, which would’ve given him a chance to destroy his former team the way he wrecked the Packers on Sunday night in his Bears debut. That sounds like a scenario the Raiders probably wanted to avoid.